Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in eGain by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

eGain stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. eGain Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $345.82 million, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.32.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

