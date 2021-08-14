Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,124 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,956,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,235,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 409,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $4,948,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The stock has a market cap of $140.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.55. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,375.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,655 shares of company stock worth $260,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

XFOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

