Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,764 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Graham by 98.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Graham by 64.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 84.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Graham by 58.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Graham by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.84. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

