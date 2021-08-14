Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Gaia worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gaia by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 140,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 94,491 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gaia by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 46,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaia alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.65. Gaia, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaia Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.