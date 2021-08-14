Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 10.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.63.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.