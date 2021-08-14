Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IBEX were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

IBEX stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $354.70 million and a PE ratio of -50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

