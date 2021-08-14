Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 1,786 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 65,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 44,331 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $691,000.

NYSE HPS opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.26. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

