Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.13). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.13) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of ENTA opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after buying an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,279,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

