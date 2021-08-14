FY2021 EPS Estimates for City Office REIT, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for City Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for City Office REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

NYSE CIO opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $575.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

