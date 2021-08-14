FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $50.29 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after buying an additional 202,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

