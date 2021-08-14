Insider Selling: The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) CEO Sells 245,665 Shares of Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AES opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -118.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The AES by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after purchasing an additional 72,451 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The AES by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 207,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 296,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

