Insider Selling: The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) CEO Sells 245,665 Shares of Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AES opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -118.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.
The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The AES by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after purchasing an additional 72,451 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The AES by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 207,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 296,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.
The AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
