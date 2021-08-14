GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GAN. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.80.

GAN opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $670.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.60. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. GAN’s revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in GAN by 155.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 1,686,332 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in GAN during the first quarter valued at about $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GAN by 36.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after buying an additional 607,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GAN by 384.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 319,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GAN during the first quarter valued at about $4,663,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

