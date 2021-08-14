FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.35). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HRTX opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,930,000 after purchasing an additional 619,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 828,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,521,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,740,000 after buying an additional 384,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,997,000 after buying an additional 1,236,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

