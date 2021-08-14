FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345,584 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 375,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

