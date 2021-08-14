Insider Selling: Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP Sells $4,275,881.61 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CSL opened at $207.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $209.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

