Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Director Sells 315,295 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.74.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,317,000 after buying an additional 438,394 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 55,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

