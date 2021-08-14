William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Novanta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Novanta stock opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.96 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,933,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 69.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

