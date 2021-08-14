Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.76.

Shares of FISV opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

