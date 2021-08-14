Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Declines By 65.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $10.66.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.
