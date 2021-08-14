Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Declines By 65.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHAA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period.

