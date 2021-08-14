Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report $187.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $193.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $747.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $755.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $769.50 million, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $794.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.