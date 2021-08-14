UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 65.8% in July

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02. UCB has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.60.

Get UCB alerts:

UCBJY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale began coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.84 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UCB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.