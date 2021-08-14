Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 225.0 days.

BNTGF stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.33.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

