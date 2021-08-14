Zacks: Analysts Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce $7.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $14.58 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $4.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $52.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $80.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTEM opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $426.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.35. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

