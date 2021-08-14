CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in CAE by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after acquiring an additional 333,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CAE by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,603,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 462,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

