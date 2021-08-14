Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €121.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

FRA:ZAL opened at €93.98 ($110.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €97.96. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

