Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €32.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €32.50 ($38.24) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

JEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.00 ($36.47).

JEN opened at €29.70 ($34.94) on Thursday. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a fifty-two week high of €30.30 ($35.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.16.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

