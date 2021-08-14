Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

ETR:DUE opened at €43.82 ($51.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.12. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 12 month high of €44.00 ($51.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €35.70.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

