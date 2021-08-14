Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €109.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.13 ($106.04).

ETR:HFG opened at €82.68 ($97.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €81.81. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1 year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.65.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

