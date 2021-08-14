155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Cormark also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.44 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 155675 (BLD.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

