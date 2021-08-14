Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter.
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$15.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.39 and a 1-year high of C$18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 64.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
