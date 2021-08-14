Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €12.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €12.00 ($14.12) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEO. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Leoni in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Leoni in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €9.62 ($11.31).

ETR:LEO opened at €15.99 ($18.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Leoni has a 1-year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of €17.29 ($20.34). The firm has a market cap of $522.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of €14.62.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

