Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.72 ($122.03).

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

PAH3 opened at €90.56 ($106.54) on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.