Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €116.50 ($137.06).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €116.30 ($136.82) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -164.41. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a fifty-two week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

