Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €116.50 ($137.06).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €116.30 ($136.82) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -164.41. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a fifty-two week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

