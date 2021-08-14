TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €29.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEG. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.29 ($30.93).

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €29.08 ($34.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 52-week high of €28.89 ($33.99). The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

