Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 2359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $939.02 million, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.37.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

