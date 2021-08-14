Barclays Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UN01. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.45 ($34.65).

ETR:UN01 opened at €32.71 ($38.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. Uniper has a 52-week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52-week high of €33.33 ($39.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €31.64.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

