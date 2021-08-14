CIBC Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$21.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$21.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMMCF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

