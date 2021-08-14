Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZEV. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Lightning eMotors stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.