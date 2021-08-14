Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $199.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist increased their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $177.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.13.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Medpace by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after buying an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,063,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Medpace by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,082,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

