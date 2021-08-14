Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $213.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

