Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NYSE MYOV opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). Equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 249,313 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 150,940 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 21.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $3,853,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

