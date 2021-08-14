Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to post sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $927,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.45. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

