Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.60

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 6205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 87.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

