Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $132.15

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $132.15, but opened at $142.24. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $144.32, with a volume of 2,165 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,172 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth $111,034,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 141.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 344,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,232,000 after purchasing an additional 201,934 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth $17,788,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 152.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

