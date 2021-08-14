SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.35

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 28418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
