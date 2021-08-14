SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.35

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 28418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

