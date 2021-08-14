HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.67. 871,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,480,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price objective on HIVE Blockchain Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

