KeyCorp Comments on Bally’s Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Bally's alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

BALY stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.03 and a beta of 2.57.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.