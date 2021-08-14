Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Research Solutions stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 million, a P/E ratio of -263.99 and a beta of 0.45. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73.

In other Research Solutions news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 41,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $122,050.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,343,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,293.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $81,808.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 519,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,717 shares of company stock valued at $967,158 in the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,095,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 145.2% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 981,500 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 1,201.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSSS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price objective for the company.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

