Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Research Solutions stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 million, a P/E ratio of -263.99 and a beta of 0.45. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73.
In other Research Solutions news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 41,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $122,050.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,343,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,293.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $81,808.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 519,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,717 shares of company stock valued at $967,158 in the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on RSSS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price objective for the company.
Research Solutions Company Profile
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.
