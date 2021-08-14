Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 202.4% from the July 15th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $188.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.95 per share, with a total value of $31,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga bought 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,673.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

