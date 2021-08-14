Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:QQC opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $31.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.